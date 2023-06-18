Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $12.42

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

