Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $68.09

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after buying an additional 460,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCEP opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

