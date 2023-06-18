Analysts Set Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) PT at $36.20

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

MLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,773,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,103,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,440,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,740,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,714,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

