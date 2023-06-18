Analysts Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $73.17

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $1,115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,359 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

