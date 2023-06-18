Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT at $54.00

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 355,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,706,725 and sold 1,973,048 shares valued at $65,311,268. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 923,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

