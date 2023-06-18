Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Target Price at $157.50

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $98.92 and a 12 month high of $185.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

