Analysts Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) PT at $39.50

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in UGI by 3,611.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

(Get Rating

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

