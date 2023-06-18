Analyzing Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Permanent TSB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.72 $360.64 million $5.18 6.57 Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.88) -2.85

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Permanent TSB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Permanent TSB Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Permanent TSB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 37.58% 15.47% 1.75% Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Permanent TSB Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

