Analyzing Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -939.40% N/A -751.44% Nortech Systems 1.85% 9.19% 3.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Nortech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.73 million 8.16 -$16.08 million ($1.59) -0.51 Nortech Systems $134.12 million 0.22 $2.01 million $0.87 12.59

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure BioSciences. Pressure BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nortech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pressure BioSciences and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Pressure BioSciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.