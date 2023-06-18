Analyzing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 3 1 0 1.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.60% 5.22% 3.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.28 $87.29 million $0.38 26.40

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

