Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $329.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.79 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

