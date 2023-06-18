APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $46.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

