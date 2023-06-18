Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 3,124,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,279,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, Director Deborah Diaz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,718.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,182,305 shares of company stock worth $24,747,859. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $987.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

