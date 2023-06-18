Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 293,991 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.