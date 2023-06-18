Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.21. 2,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

