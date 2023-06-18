ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

