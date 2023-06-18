Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AINC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.