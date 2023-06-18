Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.3%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 396 ($4.95). Approximately 112,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 122,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($4.97).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £460.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.69.

About Asia Dragon Trust

(Get Rating)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.