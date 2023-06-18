Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

