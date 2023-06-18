Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
