Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $233,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

