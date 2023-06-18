Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $415,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

