Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 6,924 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.