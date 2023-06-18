Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 129 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

