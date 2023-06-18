Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 574 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

