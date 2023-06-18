Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 673 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.