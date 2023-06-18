ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.2 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.