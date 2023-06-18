Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.24 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

