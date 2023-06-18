Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. Analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atlanticus by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atlanticus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

