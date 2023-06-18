Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.19 and its 200-day moving average is $406.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

