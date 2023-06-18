Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
NYSE:AWX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
See Also
