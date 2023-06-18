Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

