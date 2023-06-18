Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of AX stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

