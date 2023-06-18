Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

