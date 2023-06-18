Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

BKR stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

