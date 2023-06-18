Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.8 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

