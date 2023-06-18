Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,646 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBVA. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

