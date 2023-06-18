Bank of America Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.50

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of S opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,324. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after buying an additional 835,305 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

