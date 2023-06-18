Bank of America Initiates Coverage on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $567.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $477.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average is $506.99. MSCI has a 12-month low of $383.39 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

