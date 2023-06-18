Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $27,912,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.6 %

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:BOH opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

