Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 252,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.