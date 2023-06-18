Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

