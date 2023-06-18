Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.