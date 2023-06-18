Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

