Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,944.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 105,180 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 405,807 shares of company stock worth $1,083,855 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.