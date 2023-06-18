Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $16,976,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

