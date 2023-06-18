BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Sells $56,858,780.16 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total value of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,680,745,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Advisors Ltd. Hhlr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52.

On Thursday, June 8th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.21. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,708,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 153,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

