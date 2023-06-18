Ben Thompson Purchases 40 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £287.20 ($359.36).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($382.88).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
MAB1 opened at GBX 710 ($8.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 754.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 651.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,227.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.05).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.