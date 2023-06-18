Ben Thompson Purchases 40 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £287.20 ($359.36).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($382.88).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

MAB1 opened at GBX 710 ($8.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 754.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 651.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,227.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.05).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 12,727.27%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

