Benchmark Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $88.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

