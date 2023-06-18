Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $998.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.