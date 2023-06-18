BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,470 ($30.91).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.91) to GBX 2,370 ($29.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.03) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.91) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,481 ($31.04) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.04). The stock has a market cap of £125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.46, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,371.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,530.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

