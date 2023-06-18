Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

